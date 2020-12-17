Thirsty Thursday: Drinks to ring in the New Year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thirsty Thursday, we’re checking out some tasty drinks to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the New Year!

Certified sommelier Samantha Capaldi joined AM Extra to highlight some wines from right here in the Pacific Northwest.

If you’re looking for even more inspiration, subscribe to Capaldi’s free wine guide on her website.

Drinks mentioned on AM Extra

Very Berry Spritzer

1 part frozen berries (raspberries, blueberries, or strawberries)

2 part berry La Croix

1 part red wine (14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend)

Mix together; serve over ice

Holiday Booch Sangria

2 apples sliced, 2 blood oranges sliced, 1 cup frozen berries, 1 handful fresh mint

1 750 mL bottle H3 Cabernet Sauvignon

2 15-ounce bottles kombucha, citrus or berry flavor

1 cup freshly squeezed blood orange juice

1/3 cup brandy

Add the fruit and mint into the bottom of the pitcher. Pour the wine, kombucha, orange juice and brandy over top. Serve over ice with the fruit in the glass.

INTRINSIC Red Blend

Chateau Ste. Michelle Aluminum Bottles – Bubbly