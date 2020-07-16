Thirsty Thursday: Elk Cove Vineyards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is known for its vineyards and all have been affected by the pandemic. Elk Cove Vineyards is back open if you’re looking for a destination.
Elk Cove Vineyards owner and winemaker Adam Campbell joined AM Extra to talk about changes during the pandemic, how the growing season has been, some of their popular wines and how people can visit.
