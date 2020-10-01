Thirsty Thursday: Erath Winery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon wine history has come to life in Portland’s urban core.
Erath Winery, known as one of the industry’s pioneers, just opened their new tasting room in the Pearl District. Tasting Room Manager Jennifer Willis joined AM Extra with a closer look, including where they are, what’s on the menu and the challenges during this age of the pandemic.
Erath Winery
Erath Winery Tasting Room
