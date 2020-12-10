Thirsty Thursday: Finding the perfect wine for holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thirsty Thursday, we are checking out the perfect holiday wines!

Winemaker for Alit Wines and Rose & Arrow Estate Felipe Ramirez joined AM Extra to talk about all their new holiday wines this season. He discussed what the wines pair best with, the free daily local delivery they offer — and what bottles will make for the best gifts.

For more on these holiday bottles, visit Alit Wine online.

