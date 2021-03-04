Thirsty Thursday: Grey Whale Gin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For this Thirsty Thursday, we are introducing you to gin that can help you create some cocktails for a cause!

California-made Gray Whale Gin is consciously crafted and some of its sales go toward helping our oceans. Husband and wife founders Jan and Marsh Mokhtari joined AM Extra to share their story and some of their delicious cocktail recipes.

Recipe: “Whale Hello There“

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 part Agave Syrup

Add all ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice and shake to combine. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lemon peel.