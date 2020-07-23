Thirsty Thursday: Knudsen Vineyards

KOIN News AM Extra

Page Knudsen Cowles from Knudsen Vineyards joined AM Extra





PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re looking ahead to National Wine and Cheese Day on Saturday. A winery in Dundee has exactly what you need to celebrate.

Page Knudsen Cowles from Knudsen Vineyards joined AM Extra to talk about what they’re offering, their picnic experience and how the pandemic has impacted their business.

