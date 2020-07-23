Thirsty Thursday: Knudsen Vineyards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- TikTok is in the spotlight with many federal employees and military branches no longer allowed to have the app on official devices. Wells Fargo has announced their employees can not have it on their phone, and even Amazon toyed with the idea before backpedaling and continuing to allow the app.

TikTok is owned by Chinese Tech company ByteDance and collects a lot of user data – 125 pages of user data in the first 9 seconds of opening the app. And while data mining is the norm, the difference with TikTok is we just don’t know where that data is going or who has access to it.