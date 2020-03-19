Thirsty Thursday: Kombucha cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re stuck at home, why not make a nice mocktail to enjoy in the backyard and soak up some spring weather?
Dave McGee, the owner of Oregonic Tonic, stopped by AM Extra with some recipe ideas for kombucha mocktails. You find his kombucha and other healthy snacks and beverages at Green Zebra, a locally owned convenience store stiaying open through the coronavirus pandemic.
Recipe Examples
A Better Whisky Ginger
9oz Oregonic Tonic Ginger kombucha
1 tsp (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Spicy Ginger syrup
Juice of half a lime
Dash of bitters
Kombucha Mule
6oz Oregonic Tonic Ginger kombucha
4oz sparkling water
0.5oz (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Rose Cordial syrup
Splash of lime juice
Blood Orange Summer
8oz Oregonic Tonic Hibiscus Blood Orange kombucha
2oz sparkling water
0.5oz (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Citrus-Passion syrup
Splash of lemon juice