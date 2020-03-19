Thirsty Thursday: Kombucha cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re stuck at home, why not make a nice mocktail to enjoy in the backyard and soak up some spring weather?

Dave McGee, the owner of Oregonic Tonic, stopped by AM Extra with some recipe ideas for kombucha mocktails. You find his kombucha and other healthy snacks and beverages at Green Zebra, a locally owned convenience store stiaying open through the coronavirus pandemic.

Recipe Examples

A Better Whisky Ginger

9oz Oregonic Tonic Ginger kombucha

1 tsp (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Spicy Ginger syrup

Juice of half a lime

Dash of bitters

Kombucha Mule

6oz Oregonic Tonic Ginger kombucha

4oz sparkling water

0.5oz (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Rose Cordial syrup

Splash of lime juice

Blood Orange Summer

8oz Oregonic Tonic Hibiscus Blood Orange kombucha

2oz sparkling water

0.5oz (or more, to taste) Portland Syrups Citrus-Passion syrup

Splash of lemon juice