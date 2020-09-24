Thirsty Thursday: Malt, the foundation of favorite brews

Jason Barbee, the head brewer with Level Beer, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hops seems to always steal the spotlight, but malt is actually the foundation behind many of your favorite brews.

Jason Barbee, the head brewer with Level Beer, joined AM Extra with a quick lesson about malt, how malt turns into beer and their new farm-to-market malt beer.

