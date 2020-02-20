Thirsty Thursday: Mixing drinks with Morton’s bartender

Justin Odom showed us how to make some yummy cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Thirsty Thursday — so KOIN News AM Extra brought in the life of the party!

When Justin Odom isn’t entertaining a crowd with his band, Dead Drummer, he’s mixing up cocktails at Morton’s Steakhouse! He stopped by the studio with a few recipes to liven up your next party.

State Street Manhattan

3oz Rectified Spirit

1 each Orange Twist 2 x 1 inch

1 each Luxardo Cherry, Rinsed

1 atomizer Jack Daniels Sinatra Select Tennessee Whiskey

Pour 3 ounces of rectified spirit into an ice filled mixing glass and stir 25 times

Strain into Riedel Spey Glass filled with ice

Drop Cherry into drink and express oils from Orange Twist and drop in drink

Skewer New York Strip piece onto metal pick and place horizontally over glass

Finish with spritz of Jack Daniels Sinatra Select

Honey Buzz

2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Cardamom Honey

¼ oz. Liber & Co. Fiery Ginger Syrup

1 each Mint Sprig

1 each Black Paper Straw 7”

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass.

Dry shake 25 times

Strain into Honey Jar over ice

Garnish with Mint Sprig and Black Paper straw