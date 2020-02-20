1  of  2
Thirsty Thursday: Mixing drinks with Morton’s bartender

KOIN News AM Extra

Justin Odom showed us how to make some yummy cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Thirsty Thursday — so KOIN News AM Extra brought in the life of the party!

When Justin Odom isn’t entertaining a crowd with his band, Dead Drummer, he’s mixing up cocktails at Morton’s Steakhouse! He stopped by the studio with a few recipes to liven up your next party.

State Street Manhattan

The Original State Street Manhattan
3oz Rectified Spirit
1 each Orange Twist 2 x 1 inch
1 each Luxardo Cherry, Rinsed
1 atomizer Jack Daniels Sinatra Select Tennessee Whiskey
Pour 3 ounces of rectified spirit into an ice filled mixing glass and stir 25 times
Strain into Riedel Spey Glass filled with ice
Drop Cherry into drink and express oils from Orange Twist and drop in drink
Skewer New York Strip piece onto metal pick and place horizontally over glass
Finish with spritz of Jack Daniels Sinatra Select

Honey Buzz

Honey Buzz
2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey
¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
½ oz. Orange Juice
½ oz. Cardamom Honey
¼ oz. Liber & Co. Fiery Ginger Syrup
1 each Mint Sprig
1 each Black Paper Straw 7”
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass.
Dry shake 25 times
Strain into Honey Jar over ice
Garnish with Mint Sprig and Black Paper straw

