Thirsty Thursday: Negroni Summer Slushie

Blake Kusler, the general manager at Montelupo Italian Market, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little taste of Italy in Portland is serving up an outdoor dining must-try: the Negroni Summer Slushie.

Blake Kusler, the general manager at Montelupo Italian Market, joined AM Extra to talk about their summer slushie, their approachable wine program and their pairing with pastas.

