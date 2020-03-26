Thirsty Thursday: Oatstanding!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Micah Bell, the assistant store director at Zupan’s Markets, showed how to make a fun and healthy recipe with ingredients from local grocery stores.

  • 1 banana
  • 1/3 cup blueberries
  • 1/3 cup oats
  • 1 heaping tablespoon nut butter
  • 1 date
  • 1/3 cup apple juice – could substitute water, milk or non-dairy milk
  • heavy shake of cinnamon ice

Put all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Enjoy!

An oatstaning shake from Zupan’s Markets in Portland (courtesy photo)

