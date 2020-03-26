Thirsty Thursday: Oatstanding!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Micah Bell, the assistant store director at Zupan’s Markets, showed how to make a fun and healthy recipe with ingredients from local grocery stores.

Zupan’s Markets Oatstanding Day

1 banana

1/3 cup blueberries

1/3 cup oats

1 heaping tablespoon nut butter

1 date

1/3 cup apple juice – could substitute water, milk or non-dairy milk

heavy shake of cinnamon ice

Put all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Enjoy!