Thirsty Thursday: Pacific Coast Fruit, Alloro Wine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pacific Coast Fruit and Alloro Wine teamed up to create Alloro Wine and Produce packs, which combines world class wine, fresh produce and support of small family agriculture.

David Nemarnik, the owner of Pacific Coast Fruit, joined AM Extra to talk about the program, which helps keep people working and provides deliveries to families and churches.

