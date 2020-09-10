Thirsty Thursday: Parra Wine Company

Sam Parra, the owner of the Parra Wine Company, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15, an Oregon winemaker wants to empower the Latinx commmunity through his craft.

Sam Parra, the owner of the Parra Wine Company, joined AM Extra to talk about his message and his wine business, his Napa Valley roots and why it’s important to empower the Latinx community and businesses.

