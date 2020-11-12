Thirsty Thursday: PNW wines for Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Choosing which Pacific Northwest wines to pair with your Thanksgiving dishes can be overwhelming. There’s just so many to choose.
Certified sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey joined AM Extra with some tips about the Eroica Riesling, Erath Pinot Noir and Intrinsic Red Blend — and how to make a crangria (cranberry sangria.)
Sarah Tracey
