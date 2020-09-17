PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Along the Oregon coast are some new farm-to-glass brews, which is where we go this week for Thirsty Thursday.

Public Coast Brewing in Cannon Beach has new flavors for the fall, and assistant brewer Ben Christianson joined AM Extra to share some details.

He talked about the farmed beers concept, ingredients grown by a farm in Banks and their flavors: blueberry hard seltzer, hop honey ale and what they pair with well.

Public Coast Brewing