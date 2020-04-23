Thirsty Thursday: Quaintrelle Cocktail kits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Making a good cocktail can be slightly intimidating. What ingredients to use? How much? What’s it going to taste like.

Camille Cavan, the bar manager from Quaintrelle, joined AM Extra to talk about their Quaintrelle Cocktail kits, which make 4 cocktails and includes syrups, garnishes, citrus, a fancy ice cube sleeve and recipes, all for $20.

And every Friday at 1 p.m. they hold a cocktail tutorial on Instagram.

Order for pick-up: 503.200.5787 or email: info@Quaintrelle.com

