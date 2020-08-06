Thirsty Thursday: Rosé pairings Soter Vineyards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the classic drinks for a nice, warm summer day is a rosé. Here are some tasty pairings to go with it.
Winemaker Chris Fladwood from Soter Vineyards in Carlton joined AM Extra to talk about the pairing that go well with a chill glass of Oregon rosé, how to make rosé ice cubes, how their vineyard adapted to the pandemic and their new responsibly produced wine label.
Soter Vineyards
Planet Oregon Wines
