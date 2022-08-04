PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, AM Extra is shaking up the Outsider Salad, a refreshing summer cocktail featuring Timberline Vodka.
The award-winning vodka from Hood River Distillers is distilled from a unique blend of grain, 14 different varietals of non-GMO Pacific Northwest apples and glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood.
The Outsider Salad recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Timberline Vodka
- 1/2 oz Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Diced Fresh Tomato
- 1/4 cup Diced Fresh Cucumber
- 2-3 Fresh Basil Leaves Pinch Sea Salt
Directions:
- In a shaker, muddle the cucumber, tomato, salt, and basil.
- Add the Timberline Vodka and balsamic vinegar, then fill with ice.
- Shake well for at least 10 seconds, then strain into a rocks glass over a big ice cube. Garnish with basil.