PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, AM Extra is shaking up the Outsider Salad, a refreshing summer cocktail featuring Timberline Vodka. 

The award-winning vodka from Hood River Distillers is distilled from a unique blend of grain, 14 different varietals of non-GMO Pacific Northwest apples and glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood.

The Outsider Salad recipe 

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Timberline Vodka 
  • 1/2 oz Balsamic Vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup Diced Fresh Tomato 
  • 1/4 cup Diced Fresh Cucumber 
  • 2-3 Fresh Basil Leaves Pinch Sea Salt

Directions:

  1. In a shaker, muddle the cucumber, tomato, salt, and basil.
  2. Add the Timberline Vodka and balsamic vinegar, then fill with ice.
  3. Shake well for at least 10 seconds, then strain into a rocks glass over a big ice cube. Garnish with basil.