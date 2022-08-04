PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, AM Extra is shaking up the Outsider Salad, a refreshing summer cocktail featuring Timberline Vodka.

The award-winning vodka from Hood River Distillers is distilled from a unique blend of grain, 14 different varietals of non-GMO Pacific Northwest apples and glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood.

The Outsider Salad recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Timberline Vodka

1/2 oz Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 cup Diced Fresh Tomato

1/4 cup Diced Fresh Cucumber

2-3 Fresh Basil Leaves Pinch Sea Salt

Directions: