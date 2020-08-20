Thirsty Thursday: Skinny organic margarita

Jared Vallen, the sales manger for Eastside Distilling, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summertime and margaritas.

Portland’s own Eastside Distilling is adding a new tequila to its roster — Azuñia, an estate-crafted tequila made of 100% agave from Mexico.

Jared Vallen, the sales manger for Eastside Distilling, joined AM Extra to talk about why they added Azuñia and what exactly is a skinny organic margarita.