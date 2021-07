PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to summer treats, kids have their popsicles and adults have their refreshing cocktails — so why not combine the two?

A Portland company has done just that, creating tasty boozy popsicles for those 21 and older to enjoy and stay cool. Cheryl Lisowski, the owner of Sloshy Pops, joined AM Extra to tell us about her products.