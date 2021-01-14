Thirsty Thursday: Small Barrel Shrub mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Thirsty Thursday — minus the alcohol.
This week, we are getting a look at some mocktails using a beverage that may be new to many of you. It’s called “shrub” — an all-natural drink flavored with balsamic vinegar. Michaela McVetty, an owner of the Portland-based company Small Barrel Shrub, joined AM Extra to talk about the tasty drinks.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.