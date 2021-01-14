Thirsty Thursday: Small Barrel Shrub mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Thirsty Thursday — minus the alcohol.

This week, we are getting a look at some mocktails using a beverage that may be new to many of you. It’s called “shrub” — an all-natural drink flavored with balsamic vinegar. Michaela McVetty, an owner of the Portland-based company Small Barrel Shrub, joined AM Extra to talk about the tasty drinks.

