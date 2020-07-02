Thirsty Thursday: Takeout cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the pandemic began, more and more places are offering takeout options, and now getting your favorite cocktail as a takeout is easier than ever.

Matthew Bailey from Elements Restaurant joined AM Extra to talk about where you can find takeout cocktails in Vancouver.

Elements Restaurant

Watermelon Cooler

1 1/2 oz Gin

1/4 simple syrup

1/4 Lemon

1 1/2 oz rhubarb water

1 oz watermelon water

2 slices of cucumber

Muddle the cucumber, combine all ingredients add ice and shake. Strain and enjoy

Blush Negroni

1 oz Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin

1 oz Nonino Gioiello Spirit from Chestnut Honey

1 oz Aperol

Combine Ingredients over ice and strain into glass. Add orange peel for garnish.