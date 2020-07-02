Thirsty Thursday: Takeout cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the pandemic began, more and more places are offering takeout options, and now getting your favorite cocktail as a takeout is easier than ever.
Matthew Bailey from Elements Restaurant joined AM Extra to talk about where you can find takeout cocktails in Vancouver.
Watermelon Cooler
1 1/2 oz Gin
1/4 simple syrup
1/4 Lemon
1 1/2 oz rhubarb water
1 oz watermelon water
2 slices of cucumber
Muddle the cucumber, combine all ingredients add ice and shake. Strain and enjoy
Blush Negroni
1 oz Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin
1 oz Nonino Gioiello Spirit from Chestnut Honey
1 oz Aperol
Combine Ingredients over ice and strain into glass. Add orange peel for garnish.
