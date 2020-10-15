Thirsty Thursday: Tequila cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more people stay home and shake up their own creations during the pandemic, tequila cocktails are trending.
Jill Lawton with Tequila Kostiv joined AM Extra to share why it’s such a special tequila and show how simple it is to make a tequila holiday cocktail.
Tequila Kostiv
