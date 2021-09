PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Thirsty Thursday!

A longtime Oregon winemaker came out of retirement to help Willamette Valley Vineyards create their latest vintage. Their newest wines were just released last week and now we’re getting a peak at the winemaking process.

Winery Director Christine Clair and Consulting Winemaker Bill Fuller both joined AM Extra to tell us more about this special batch — and about the upcoming 30th Annual Grape Stomp Championship and Harvest Celebration.