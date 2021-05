PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House.

A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature.