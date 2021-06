PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for another Thirsty Thursday!

Envision drag queens walking through the vineyards of Yamhill County — because that’s exactly what you can expect at this weekend’s Wine Country Pride event being held at Remy Wines near Dundee.

Winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin and Pollinate Flowers‘ John Peterson both joined AM Extra to share a preview of all the fun. For more information and to find out where to stream the parade, check out this website.