PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend marks the 26th anniversary of the Providence Bridge Pedal & Stride.

On Sunday, thousands of cyclists and walkers will come out to celebrate Portland’s many bridges.

But while many will be out enjoying the bridges, there will be some closures to be aware of.

AM Extra talked with the event’s organizer, Rick Bauman on Friday.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.