Ticket Tomato founder previews PDX Women’s Expo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday, March 14 marks the beginning of this year’s Portland Women’s Expo happening at the Oregon Convention Center.

The event showcases hundreds of new products and services made by local and national businesses. The family-friendly event will be filled with food, music, wine, health and beauty.

Running the admissions for this year’s event is Ticket Tomato, a local company founded by Amy Maxwell who joined AM Extra Monday to talk about this year’s event.