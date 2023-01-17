PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Tigard man is sharing his story across the country as he teaches kids about the dangers of drugs.

“Be a Champion in Life” is the story of Richard Jensen, who went from being homeless to a champion.

Jenson tells KOIN 6 News that after high school, he experimented with drugs, which he says controlled his life for almost 20 years. While in a homeless shelter, Jensen says he got sober and has been for 19 years.

While sharing his story at schools around the country, Jensen describes finding a way, or a “vehicle,” to overcome addiction.

“For me it was finding that vehicle and the vehicle happened to be wrestling,” Jensen says. “It’s just an important message for everybody, especially our kids today.”

Jensen says before the COVID-19 pandemic, he would speak to upwards of 30,000 to 40,000 kids per year — from middle schoolers to college students.

Now, Jensen says he’s hoping to work with Oregon schools in the next few months.

“I’m an expert in making really bad choices over the years,” Jensen said. “Now I’ve got 19 years of really good choices.”