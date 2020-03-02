Tigard mayor Jason Snider discusses changes in policing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Jason Snider of Tigard joined Emily for the latest installment of Mayor Monday.
Snider discussed the evolution of policing in the Washington County city. Coming up in May, Tigard residents will have the opportunity to vote for a five-year operating levy that would fund police services.
