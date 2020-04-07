‘Tiger King’ star talks show’s popularity, future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the internet will tell you, people are still buzzing about Netflix’s Tiger King.
One of the stars of the series, John Finlay, recently spoke with Portland CW’s Nicole DeCosta about the sudden fame the show has brought and life after Joe Exotic.
Love Tiger King? Hate it? Whatever your opinion, be sure to vote in our poll: Best binge-worthy shows
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.