TikTok’s looming sale has tech world buzzing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Microsoft has been in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to the New York Times.

Neither company has formally addressed the report, however, a spokesperson from TikTok said “We are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

Experts have said TikTok’s policy on data collection is very similar to U.S.-run companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Digitial Trends’ Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to breakdown what the acquisition would mean.

