PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook, a coastal city that typically welcomes a plethora of tourists during the summer, has been adjusting to the change of scenery caused by the pandemic.

Mayor Suzanne Weber joined AM Extra Monday to talk about how social distancing enforcement is faring, some of the challenges tourist towns are facing now as well as the city’s mainstays are open.

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.