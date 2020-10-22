Tillamook Creamery donates $1.6M to farmers

CEO Patrick Criteser joined AM Extra to explain more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of their All For Farmers campaign, Tillamook Creamery is helping struggling farmers with a very generous donation.

Tillamook Creamery is donating $1.6 million to the American Farmland Trust. CEO Patrick Criteser joined AM Extra to explain more about the trust, the program and how farmers can apply for a grant.

