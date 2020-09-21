Time to get your VirtuWedge of cheese

Katie Bray with the Oregon Cheese Guild joined AM Extra with cheesy details

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Cheese Festival is among the countless number of fun events canceled this year by the pandemic. But like many others, the southern Oregon celebration is taking a virtual approach.

Katie Bray with the Oregon Cheese Guild joined AM Extra with the cheesy details of the VirtuWedge — when it’s happening, what people can expect, delivery of cheese tasting kits and the overall importance of the industry in Oregon.