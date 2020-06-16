Tips for best online grocery shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emma O’Halloran from Green Zebra joined AM Extra Tuesday to provide some tips for ordering online, curbside pickup — and also gave a little something extra for those looking to treat Dad on Father’s Day!

Tips from Emma:

* Determine how quickly you need your groceries. Picking a store closer to you may help speed up the delivery process.

* Make a list

* Use the search bar for items or search by categories for things like fruits and veggies so you can see the full selection.

* Type in your “Preferences” with favorite brands to make the life of your shopper easier

* Choose to allow the store to communicate with you if any items are out of stock so that they can easily discuss replacements.

* Find out if the store has an online ordering hotline or email

* Before checking out, decide if you want the groceries delivered or ready for Contactless Curbside pickup.

* Green Zebra offers free curbside pickup and home delivery. First time customers can use promo code GREENZEBRA10 to get $10 off their order of $20 or more!

* Father’sDay — Green Zebra is offering two grill bundles. A Lark Press Mt. Hood Father’s Day card, house-made pork brats, Franz buns and Marigold whole bean coffee. Green Zebra is also offering a vegan version of the package withBeyond Meat Brats. Available for pre-order until June 18, available for both pickup and delivery between June 18 – 21. (Photo of the vegan package here).