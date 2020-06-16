Tips for best online grocery shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emma O’Halloran from Green Zebra joined AM Extra Tuesday to provide some tips for ordering online, curbside pickup — and also gave a little something extra for those looking to treat Dad on Father’s Day!
Tips from Emma:
* Determine how quickly you need your groceries. Picking a store closer to you may help speed up the delivery process.
* Make a list
* Use the search bar for items or search by categories for things like fruits and veggies so you can see the full selection.
* Type in your “Preferences” with favorite brands to make the life of your shopper easier
* Choose to allow the store to communicate with you if any items are out of stock so that they can easily discuss replacements.
* Find out if the store has an online ordering hotline or email
* Before checking out, decide if you want the groceries delivered or ready for Contactless Curbside pickup.
* Green Zebra offers free curbside pickup and home delivery. First time customers can use promo code GREENZEBRA10 to get $10 off their order of $20 or more!
* Father’sDay — Green Zebra is offering two grill bundles. A Lark Press Mt. Hood Father’s Day card, house-made pork brats, Franz buns and Marigold whole bean coffee. Green Zebra is also offering a vegan version of the package withBeyond Meat Brats. Available for pre-order until June 18, available for both pickup and delivery between June 18 – 21. (Photo of the vegan package here).
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.