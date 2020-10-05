Tips for coping with 2020’s disarray

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An important part of surviving 2020 is being able to cope with all the chaos it has brought along with it. But being able to enact those coping skills can be a challenge — especially when juggling so much stress.

Speaker and leadership coach Dr. Wayne Pernell joined AM Extra Monday to provide some tips for those seeking help getting back on track in their lives. Pernell discussed ways to stop being angry and frustrated; how to take inventory of the knowns and unknowns; and shared methods for deliberately taking action on situations that may seem helpless.