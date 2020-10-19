Tips for deescalating political tension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tensions in American politics is undoubtedly at an all-time high — and unfortunately it has contributed to an uptick in crimes related to political divisiveness.
The past five years there have been an increase in hate crimes, according to the New York Times. And as we’ve seen recently, assassination and kidnapping plots of elected officials have been thwarted by the FBI.
Dr. Masami Nishishiba, Assistant Professor at Portland State University, joined AM Extra Monday to talk about ways to reduce political tension in conversations.
