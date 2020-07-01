Tips for keeping pets safe and calm on 4th of July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With July 4th happening this weekend, your pets are just a couple days away from their own unofficial holiday, National Panic Day.

The Preventive Vet, Dr. J joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about easy measures to take to ensure your pet’s experience through the pops and booms goes as well as it can possibly go.

Dr. J says:

1.) Microchips for cats and dogs … every year July 5th is one of the busiest days in animal shelters all across the country

Make sure your pets are microchipped — quick and easy process at your vet’s office, may already have been done at shelter if you adopted your pets (check your adoption paperwork or ask your vet to scan)

Make sure you’ve registered the microchip — this is an important step that many people sadly overlook, register with the manufacturer of the chip and/or with another registry (like the Found Animals Registry by the Michelson Foundation: https://www.foundanimals.org/microchip-registry/owners/)

Make sure your contact info is up-to-date — check on the registry and update if needed

2) Setting up your home and pets for success

Make sure doors and windows are closed.

Safe, comfortable (interior) room — make sure cats have a clean, accessible litter box in their safe room!

White noise, music, TV, fan, a/c — to try and mask the noises.

Blinds/curtains closed — to hide the sights/colors of the fireworks.

Do walks with dogs earlier in the day.

Do good play/training sessions with pets before nightfall — to help tire them out.

Give cats and dogs interactive toys/feeding puzzles to distract them during fireworks and build positive associations.

Use the medications, supplements, and other calming things you’ve planned (pheromones, anti-anxiety jackets, etc.)

3) In the “moment”