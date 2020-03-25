Tips on staying healthy while staying home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the “stay home” portion of the statewide order is relatively easy to observe, the “stay healthy” element can be a challenge for many.
Kelsey Weaver, a nutrition counselor at Elevation Fitness & Performance, joined Emily on Wednesday to offer some suggestions on how to boos your immune system.
Additionally, Elevation Performance & Fitness is offering free resources for health wellness and nutrition during the coronavirus pandemic and collecting donations for families struggling right now.
