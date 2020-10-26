‘Top Secret Videos’ unloads slew of caught-on-camera humor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A new initiative is underway that seeks to answer why women of color die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women.

Breast cancer mortality is nearly 41% higher in black women than in white women in the U.S. Thus, Susan Komen G. Komen Oregon and Southwest Washington has launched the African American Initiative (AAI) -- a multi-year project that focuses on reducing the breast cancer disparities between the two demographics. AAI includes leaders from the African American community, male and female breast cancer survivors, organizations that work with the community, and area health systems.