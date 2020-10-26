‘Top Secret Videos’ unloads slew of caught-on-camera humor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Part clip-show, part workplace comedy, Top Secret Videos features comedians providing hilarious commentary to everyday mishaps, bloopers and more.
The caught-on-camera show features Ron Funches and Ali Kolbert who play NSA interns cataloguing pointless security camera footage.
The pair joined AM Extra Monday to give an inside look at the new show!
