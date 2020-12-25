Tracking COVID-19 into the new year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is continuing their rollout of the COVID vaccine, hoping to vaccinate 100,000 people statewide by the end of the year.
Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Jeanne joined us this morning to talk more about the vaccine distribution. He said he hopes Phase 2 of the distribution, which includes essential workers, will start early in the new year.
