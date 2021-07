PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Washington County canine deputy by the name of Radar helped authorities track down an assault suspect over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received reports of an assault near Southwest 197th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies learned 35-year-old Judith Bezzant hit another woman in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet in the midst of an argument.