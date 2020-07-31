Travel starting to bounce back during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret the travel industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 and there will be tremendous uncertainty moving forward. But booking data shows travel is beginning to bounce back.

Chris Lehane, the Vice President for global public policy and communications at Airbnb, joined AM Extra to share insights into top travel trends, safety measures during the pandemic and what Airbnb is doing to help promote travel and economic growth.