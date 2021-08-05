Travel tips from Scott’s Cheap Flights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holidays are still months away — but industry experts say now is the time to book your flights for the busy travel season.

A company founded by a Portland man has some advice so can save yourself some cash and a big headache. Willis Orlando, a member operations specialist with Scott’s Cheap Flights, joined AM Extra with some tips.

Tips from Scott’s Cheap Flights:

  1. Book opposite season. Folks should be looking for their holiday flights now. 
  2. Domestic prices are rebounding a bit from their pandemic lows, but there are still amazing deals to be had — including to bucket-list destinations like Hawaii & Alaska.
  3. If you want to travel internationally, remember most of Europe and much of Latin American & the Caribbean are now open to travelers from the US, and Canada is opening next week. 
  4. Airlines are still offering free changes for tickets above basic economy, so be flexible, book a great deal now, knowing you can change it if something comes up.

