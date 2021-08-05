Travel tips from Scott’s Cheap Flights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holidays are still months away — but industry experts say now is the time to book your flights for the busy travel season.
A company founded by a Portland man has some advice so can save yourself some cash and a big headache. Willis Orlando, a member operations specialist with Scott’s Cheap Flights, joined AM Extra with some tips.
Tips from Scott’s Cheap Flights:
- Book opposite season. Folks should be looking for their holiday flights now.
- Domestic prices are rebounding a bit from their pandemic lows, but there are still amazing deals to be had — including to bucket-list destinations like Hawaii & Alaska.
- If you want to travel internationally, remember most of Europe and much of Latin American & the Caribbean are now open to travelers from the US, and Canada is opening next week.
- Airlines are still offering free changes for tickets above basic economy, so be flexible, book a great deal now, knowing you can change it if something comes up.