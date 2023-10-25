The fundraising dinner and wine tasting is on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s Travis Teich, a “Men Wear Pink” ambassador for the American Cancer Society, has worn pink and fundraised all throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Next, Teich is continuing his fundraising efforts by offering tickets to an exclusive event with him and co-host Emily Burris.

On Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the pair will host a chef’s dinner and Stoller wine tasting at the Chehalem Tasting Room in Teich’s hometown of Newberg.

Tickets for the final fundraiser are available online. The money will go toward the American Cancer Society’s mission of funding breast cancer research and caring for breast cancer patients.

Just 25 spots are open.