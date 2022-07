PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Bending and balancing and even hula hooping proved challenging for AM Extra’s Travis Teich. He tried his hand at Cirque du Soleil and walked away with a newfound respect for the art.

Travis tried contortionism and hula hooping and said he’ll need some more practice before Cirque du Soleil allows him to start touring with them.

Cirque du Soleil Alegria will be performed through July 17 in Portland.