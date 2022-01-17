Travis Tries: Curling, sweeping like the pros

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a new year comes new stories, new resolutions and new challenges. So AM Extra is sending Travis all around our area to try some new ideas.

It’s a new segment we’re bringing to AM Extra called “Travis Tries.” The idea? That Travis goes and tries things he’s never tried before.

With the Winter Olympics only weeks away — the sport known as chess on ice will soon be in the limelight. So Travis decided to give it a try and went to Evergreen Curling Club in Beaverton to try to curl and sweep like the pros.