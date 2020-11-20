Trend spotter has one-of-a-kind gift ideas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With this holiday season looking different than ever before, trend spotter Dayna Isom Johnson wants to remind you to shop for what matters and support small businesses.
She is sharing this year’s holiday trends and one-of-a-kind gifts and decor for the season, plus a few of her favorite items that will be on sale during Etsy’s annual Cyber Week Sales event.
