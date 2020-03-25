Live Now
TriMet asks riders ‘If you can stay home, please do’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With reduced service on the horizon, commuters can expect some significant changes in the coming days from TriMet.

The agency will continue providing transit service during the COVID-19 crisis, but is planning reduced trips because of low ridership.

Emily welcomed TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt on Wednesday to talk more about what riders can expect.

See also: TriMet service continues but with impending reductions

